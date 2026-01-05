Markets

Indian Shares End Lower As Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Russian Oil

January 05, 2026 — 05:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a tad lower on Monday despite firm cues from global markets.

Investors weighed heightened geopolitical risks after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Tariff worries also kept investors on edge. Talking to reporters on Sunday on board Air Force One on his way to Washington DC from Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knew he was not happy" with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 322.29 points, or 0.38 percent, to 85,439.62 as caution over the implications of U.S. military action in Venezuela along with Trump's latest tariff threat overshadowed investor optimism over the upcoming earnings season.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 78.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to 26,250.30 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes finished marginally higher.

The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 2,544 shares declining while 1,722 shares advanced and 204 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Reliance Industries, TCS, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Infosys and HDFC Bank lost 1-2 percent.

BEL topped the gainers list, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.