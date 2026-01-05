Indian Shares End Lower As Trump Threatens New Tariffs On Russian Oil

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a tad lower on Monday despite firm cues from global markets.

Investors weighed heightened geopolitical risks after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro.

Tariff worries also kept investors on edge. Talking to reporters on Sunday on board Air Force One on his way to Washington DC from Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knew he was not happy" with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington can raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 322.29 points, or 0.38 percent, to 85,439.62 as caution over the implications of U.S. military action in Venezuela along with Trump's latest tariff threat overshadowed investor optimism over the upcoming earnings season.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 78.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to 26,250.30 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes finished marginally higher.

The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 2,544 shares declining while 1,722 shares advanced and 204 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Reliance Industries, TCS, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Infosys and HDFC Bank lost 1-2 percent.

BEL topped the gainers list, followed by Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.