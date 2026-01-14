Indian Shares End Lower After Choppy Session; IT And Private Banks Top Losers

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy session, weighed down by sustained foreign investor selling and elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions.

Investors also digested data that showed India's wholesale prices increased for the first time in three months in December.

The wholesale price index rose 0.83 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.32 percent fall in November. This was the fastest increase in eight months.

Data released earlier this week showed that India's consumer price inflation accelerated in December to the highest level in three months but held below the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 2-6 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 244.98 points, or 0.29 percent, at 83,382.71 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 66.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,665.60.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes edged up by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 2,152 shares falling while 2,013 shares advanced and 179 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints and TCS fell 1-2 percent.

Tata Elxsi plummeted 5.1 percent after the company reported a sharp 45 percent year-on-year fall in its Q3 profit.

Union Bank of India shares soared 8 percent after the state-owned lender reported Q3 results that showed improving asset quality and steadier profits.

Tech giant Infosys reports its numbers later today and all eyes will be on its guidance.

