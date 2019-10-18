Indian shares end higher; Reliance Industries touches record high

Indian shares closed higher on Friday, led by gains in metal and state-owned banks while India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries Ltd, jumped to a record high during the session ahead of its September-quarter results announcement.

NSE index ends up 0.65%, BSE index up 0.63%

Reliance shares touch record high during session

Yes Bank up over 8% at close

The broader NSE index .NSEI ended 0.65% higher at 11,661.85, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN finished up 0.63% at 39,298.38. For the week, the NSE index was up 3.16% and the BSE index was 3.07% firmer.

Investors were looking forward to a better-than-expected quarterly result from Reliance for the three months ended September 30 on the back of last month's corporate tax cut.

Reliance's shares ended 1.42% higher, after surging as much as 2.25%. The company became the country's first to reach a market cap of 9 trillion rupees ($126.51 billion) during the session.

Meanwhile, the NSE state-owned banks index .NIFTYPSU closed up 1.43%, while the NSE metals index .NIFTYMET rose 1.87%.

Yes Bank's YESB.NS shares jumped 8.44% and topped the gainers list on the Nifty.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS was the top loser of the day and fell 5.39%.

($1 = 71.1400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363; Tweet to @derekfrancis089 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/derek-francis/;))

