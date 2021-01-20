RELI

Indian shares end higher on IT, Reliance boost

Sethuraman N R Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in information technology and Reliance Industries, while U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's push for a big pandemic relief package also aided investor sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.85% up at 14,644.70, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.8% to end at 49,792.12. The Nifty and Sensex ended the previous session more than 1% higher.

At her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Yellen urged U.S. lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.

"Janet Yellen's statement that the United States needs a big stimulus push has pumped markets across the globe, including India," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking. MKTS/GLOB

Also moving the markets were expectations of positive announcements from India's upcoming budget and encouraging corporate earnings, Mishra said.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS rose 1.9% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has gained nearly 6% this week ahead of its December-quarter results on Friday.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT added 2.2%, the top boost to the Nifty index, with Infosys Ltd INFY.NS and Tata Consultancy Ltd TCS.NS rising 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. The index gained about 55% in 2020 and about 9.8% so far this year.

The Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose 2.3%, led by a 6.30% rise in Tata Motors TAMO.NS and a 2.8% surge in Maruti Suzuki Ltd MRTI.NS. Tata Motors' shares have gained nearly 50% so far this month.

Shares of power utility Adani Transmission Ltd's ADAI.NS jumped 6.1% after strong December-quarter operational metrics.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

