Indian shares end higher on day 1 of 2020; Adani Ports top gainer

Nifty 50 index gains 0.12%, S&P BSE Sensex rises 0.2%

Titan Company falls 2.8%

BENGALURU, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ushered in 2020 on a positive note and closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks.

On the first trading session of the year, the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended up 0.12% at 12,182.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.15% to 41,314.93.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd APSE.NS was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 3.13%. The company will acquire 72% stake in Krishnapatnam Port, CNBC -TV18 reported.

Power Grid Corp PGRD.NS, NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS and Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS were other top gainers in Nifty 50 index, rising 1.4%-2.8%.

Titan Company Ltd TITN.NS was the top laggard on the Nifty 50 index, ending down 2.8%

On Tuesday, the Nifty and Sensex ended lower as investors booked profits. The Nifty clocked a 12% gain for 2019, while the Sensex advanced 14.4%. Both the indices recorded their fourth straight annual gain last year.

