Indian shares end higher on cooling oil prices; all eyes on Infosys results

NSE Nifty rises 0.33%, BSE Sensex gains 0.36%

Coal India top gainer on Nifty

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday as easing U.S.-Iran tensions pulled down oil prices, while investors awaited December quarter earnings from IT bellwether Infosys Ltd INFY.NS scheduled to be released later in the day.

Cooling crude propped up equities at the third-largest global oil consumer, with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI hitting a record high during the session at 12,311.20.

The Nifty index ended nearly 0.33% higher at 12,256.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN jumped 0.36% to 41,599.72. The Nifty and Sensex posted a weekly gain of 0.25% and 0.33%, respectively.

Coal India Ltd COAL.NS was the top gainer on the Nifty index, closing 3.69% higher.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS closed 5.39% lower, the biggest loser on the Nifty after its independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal said he was leaving the private sector lender, citing issues with fundraising and corporate governance.

Shares of IT giant Infosys Ltd INFY.NS closed 1.46% higher ahead of its third quarter results to be released later in the day.

Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS shares closed 2.27% higher after reporting a 1.3% rise in December retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

