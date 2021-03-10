Indian shares end higher for third straight day; Infosys top boost

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares notched their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, lifted by Infosys and other heavyweight information technology names, while auto stocks snapped a losing streak.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI added 0.51% to close at 15,174.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN advanced 0.50% to end at 51,279.51. The Nifty and Sensex have now gained 1.59% and 1.73%, respectively, this week.

A rebound in broader Asian markets from a two-month low also buoyed sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

In domestic trading, nearly all major sectors rose.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT closed 1.67% higher, with Infosys Ltd INFY.NS gaining 1.7% and providing the top boost to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Auto Index .NIFTYAUTO ended up 0.91%, after falling for five straight sessions. The index was supported by data from an industry body that showed India's total passenger vehicle sales and two-wheeler sales for February rose 17.9% and 10.2%, respectively.

Shares of solar panels and solar cells makers such as Borosil Renewables Ltd BORO.NS and Indosolar Ltd INDL.NS closed up between 4.3% and 4.6%.

India will levy an import tax on solar modules and cells from April next year to boost local manufacturing, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR was among the few sectors to end in the red, shedding 0.28% and adding to its losses from the previous session.

Markets are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

