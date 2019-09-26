Indian shares end higher as Trump signals possible end to trade war

NSE index ends up 1.15%, BSE index 1.03% higher

NSE metals index up 4.16%

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a possible deal that could end the 15-month long trade war, cheering investors and whetting their risk appetite.

The broader NSE index .NSEI ended 1.15% higher at 11,571.20, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN closed up 1.03% at 38,989.74.

Trump said on Wednesday a deal to end the trade war could happen sooner than people think and that the Chinese were making big agricultural purchases from the United States, including beef and pork.

Metals and auto stocks led gains on the domestic indexes. The Nifty metals subindex .NIFTYMET was up 4.16% and the auto index .NIFTYAUTO closed 2.53% higher.

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS ended up 6.34% to top the NSE blue-chip gainers list.

Among losers, Yes Bank YESB.NS dropped 4.93%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363; Tweet to @derekfrancis089 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/derek-francis/;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.