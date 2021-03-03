RELI

Indian shares end higher as Reliance surges on airwaves purchase

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday as heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped on winning $8 billion worth of airwaves in a spectrum auction, while retreating U.S. bond yields also aided investor sentiment.

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday as heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped on winning $8 billion worth of airwaves in a spectrum auction, while retreating U.S. bond yields also aided investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 2.19% higher at 15,245.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 2.28% higher at 51,444.65.

Indian equities are up nearly 5% so far this week, following an expansion of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive and upbeat domestic economic growth, while easing U.S. bond yields have lent support.

Investor mood across the globe was also positive with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 1.7% and the Euro STOXX 600 .STOXX rising 0.7%. MKTS/GLOB

In India, Reliance Industries RELI.NS surged 4.6% to an over four-month high, the top boost to the Nifty, as the conglomerate's telecoms unit picked up 488.35 megahertz (Mhz) of telecom airwaves in a $10.6-billion spectrum auction.

Financial stocks rallied, with Nifty's PSU bank .NIFTYPSU and private bank index .NIFPVTBNK closing up 3.16% and 2.75%, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET advanced the most among sectoral indexes, closing up 3.34%, at its highest in three years.

Infosys INFY.NS closed up nearly 3%, its highest in more than four weeks, after a media report said the IT services firm had won a $500 million deal from Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google.

The Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO was the only sub-index to close in the red, slipping 0.66% after a 3.19% gain in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Indian government late on Tuesday said there were plenty of COVID-19 vaccines for the country even though it has sent quantities abroad.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI INFY GOOGL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More