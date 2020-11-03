Indian shares end higher as financials rally, factory data firms

By Derek Francis

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday as banks and financial stocks extended gains for a second straight session, while factory output data showed signs of demand recovery and aided investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed up 1.24% at 11,813.5 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN ended 1.24% higher at 40,261.13.

The Nifty Banking Index .NSEBANK added 3.17%, led by a 6.6% gain in ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS, which rallied for a second session following upbeat earnings on Saturday.

The Financials Index .NIFTYFIN gained 3.14%, with heavyweight HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS rising 3.95% on the back of strong earnings from Monday.

India's biggest lender State Bank of India SBI.NS closed 4.2% higher ahead of its earnings report scheduled on Wednesday.

"It is purely earnings momentum driving banks and financials after ICICI Bank and HDFC reported some good results," said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio manager at Adroit Financial Services.

Banks and financial stocks make up about 35% of the Nifty's total weightage among sectors.

India's factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in over a decade in October, a private survey showed.

"Demand that was declining because of the lockdown is now recovering and manufacturing is picking up," Gupta said.

Metal stocks also contributed to gains as miner Hindalco Industries Ltd HALC.NS added 4.95% and helped the Nifty Metals Index .NIFTYMET end 2.24% higher.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS ended up 3.85% after its September-quarter profit beat estimates.

Fertilizer maker UPL Ltd UPLL.NS fell about 6.6% and was the session's top laggard.

Asian markets rose ahead of the U.S. presidential election as incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden sought to secure votes in key states. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.