Indian shares end higher ahead of inflation data; Infosys drops

NSE index ends up 0.32%, BSE index 0.23% higher

Tata Motors gains 5%

Infosys sheds 3.5%

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

The broader NSE index .NSEI closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE index .BSESN ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.

Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it's expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India's target, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index .NIFTYAUTO rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors TAMO.NS closed up 5.03%.

DLF Ltd DLF.NS rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index .NIFTYREAL to end 1.92% higher.

Infosys Ltd INFY.NS was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

