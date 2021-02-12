Indian shares end flat; Infosys gains, ITC slides

BENGALURU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Friday as software services firms Infosys and Wipro gained after having lagged the broader market for much of this month, while ITC declined after reporting lacklustre earnings.

India's stock benchmarks have climbed more than 11% this month after a range of positive developments including a high-spending federal budget and strong corporate earnings.

But, without any further catalysts besides company earnings, shares have been adrift for much of this week as investors either sold off recent winners or bought into laggards.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 0.07% lower at 15,163.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 0.02% higher at 51,544.30. The Nifty recorded a weekly gain of 1.6%.

Infosys INFY.NS and Wipro WIPR.NS rose more than 1% each and were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. Up to Thursday's close, both stocks had only gained about 5% in February, compared with double-digit gains for the broader market and most other sectors.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC ITC.NS fell 4% after it posted lower December-quarter profit.

Auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems MOSS.NS jumped 10% after posting stronger profit and revenue, while conglomerate Piramal Enterprises PIRA.NS climbed 6% after its quarterly profit rose.

Globally, shares dipped as investors awaited progress towards more U.S. fiscal stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.