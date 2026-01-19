Commodities

Indian Shares End Off Day's Lows As IMF Lifts India FY26 Growth Forecast

January 19, 2026 — 05:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday but closed well off their day's lows after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 70 basis points to 7.3 percent, citing strong momentum in the third quarter. A cautious undertone prevailed, however, due to mixed earnings results and concerns over escalating global trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to slap tariffs on eight European nations until the U.S. is allowed to buy Greenland.

The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,898.31 before recovering significant ground to close at 83,246.18, down 324.17 points, or 0.39 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 108.85 points, or 0.42 percent, at 25,585.50, after having hit a low of 25494.35 in intraday trade.

The market breath was extremely weak on the BSE, with 3,072 shares falling while 1,229 shares advanced and 182 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Reliance Industries lost 3 percent, ICICI Bank gave up 2.3 percent and Wipro plummeted 8 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.