Indian Shares End Choppy Session Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Tuesday, as investors waited for trading to resume on Wall Street after Monday's Labour Day recess.

Underlying sentiment was underpinned by China's pledge to make renewed efforts to boost its COVID-hit economy.

After swinging wildly in the first half of the session, the benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex lost momentum to end the session down 48.99 points, or 0.08 percent, at 59,196.99.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 10.20 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,655.60.

Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia Industries, Bajaj FinServ and Tata Consumer Products fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while SBI Life, Shree Cement, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Apollo Hospitals climbed 2-3 percent.

DreamFolks Services made a strong debut on exchanges, with the stock ending 42 percent higher at Rs. 462.85 on the NSE. The issue price was Rs 326 per share.

