Indian shares end choppy session lower as financials slip

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed a choppy session slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by heavyweight financials, although gains in energy and metal stocks limited some of the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended down 0.06% at 17,655.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.08% to 59,196.99, after swaying between gains and losses during the session.

The indexes got off to a muted start in September in the absence of any major triggers, after gaining for two consecutive months.

Asia's main stock markets also barely moved Tuesday, with MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS finishing 0.02% in the red. Meanwhile, oil fell as concerns returned about weaker demand and the prospect of more interest rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, heavweights Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS and Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS fell 2.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Consumer goods companies Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS, Britannia Industries BRIT.NS and Tata Consumer Products TACN.NS fell 1.1%-2.3%.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries RELI.NS gained 1.1% after the company said it would acquire a 79.4% stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million as part of efforts to boost renewable energy output.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise APLH.NSadvanced 3.1% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, while Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS was a close second with a 2.8% rise.

The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET climbed 1.3%, while the Nifty Energy index .NIFTYENR advanced 1.3%.

DreamFolks Services DREM.NS, India's largest airport service aggregator, soared 41.8% in its market debut. Shares climbed to as much as 549 rupees, as against an issue price of 326 rupees, before settling at 462.4 rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission KAPT.NSrose 6.2% after the company won orders worth $168 million.

New Delhi Television NDTV.NS slid 5% after surging more than 50% over the last nine sessions amid a takeover battle between its promoters and the Adani Group.

