Indian Shares End Choppy Session Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday as most global equity and commodity markets remained closed on New Year's Day.

Growth-related auto, bank and IT stocks and select heavyweights such as Larsen & Toubro and NTPC advanced, offsetting declines in major FMCG names.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 32 points, or 0.04 percent, at 85,188.60, after having gained nearly 1 percent in December and over 8 percent over the last 12 months.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 16.95 points, or 0.06 percent, at 26,146.55, after having surged almost 1 percent last month and nearly 10 percent since January 2025.

The BSE mid-cap index rose 0.3 percent while the small-cap index finished marginally lower.

The market breadth remained strong on the BSE, with 2,207 shares rising while 1,956 shares declined and 172 shares closed unchanged.

ITC shares slumped 9.7 percent after the government announced a new excise duty on cigarettes, effective February 1, raising concerns over pricing, demand, and margin pressures in the tobacco sector. Peer Godfrey Philips plunged 17.1 percent.

Ola Electric rallied 3.4 percent after it reported a measurable uptick in market share and customer demand in its operations for December 2025, following the implementation of "Hyperservice." a comprehensive service transformation program.

