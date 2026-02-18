Indian Shares End Choppy Session Higher; IT Stocks Resume Slide

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday after some late-session buying.

A cautious undertone prevailed amid fears of Artificial Intelligence led disruption and fading hopes of an early interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors are increasingly worried that artificial intelligence could disrupt multiple industries, not just information technology services.

The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before closing up 283.29 points, or 0.34 percent, at 83,734.25.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 93.95 points, or 0.37 percent, higher at 25,819.35.

The mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE rose half a percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,241 shares rising while 1,957 shares declined and 185 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Tata Steel jumped 2.9 percent, ITC rallied 2.2 percent, Axis Bank added 1.5 percent and Reliance Industries rose 1.3 percent.

IT stocks snapped a two-session gaining streak after Anthropic released Claude Sonnet 4.6, an advanced AI model for both free and paying users.

The tool is built to handle many common office and workplace tasks automatically, reducing the need for manual effort.

TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra all fell around 1 percent on fears that global companies might spend less on traditional IT services and outsourcing in the future.

Wipro, Persistent Systems, Oracle Financial Services and LTIMindtree all fell around 2 percent.

