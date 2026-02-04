Indian Shares End Choppy Session Higher; IT Stocks Plunge On Fears Over AI-led Disruption

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Wednesday as fears over AI-led disruption countered investor optimism surrounding the U.S.-India trade deal.

IT stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on fears over artificial intelligence effecting future business growth.

Anthropic, the AI developer known for its Claude chatbot, rolled out new legal tools for its Cowork product, leading investors worldwide to cut exposure to traditional IT services.

Escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran also added to the caution after the previous session's strong rally triggered by the announcement of the India-U.S. trade deal.

The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending the session up 78.56 points, or 0.09 percent, at 83,817.69.

The broader NSE Nifty index rose 48.45 points, or 0.19 percent, to 25,776.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.6 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,708 shares rising while 1,497 shares declined and 161 shares closed unchanged.

Software stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, TCS and Infosys slumped 4-7 percent after the new Anthropic AI launch.

On the positive side, Eternal and Trent both rallied over 5 percent while Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports and NTPC all surged around 2 percent.

