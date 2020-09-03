Indian shares edge up on global cues; services survey eyed

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ticked higher on Thursday ahead of the release of a survey on the country's dominant services industry, following gains in Asian peers driven by hopes of more U.S. stimulus and upbeat data from China.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.17% to 11,554.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 39.109.37 by 0355 GMT.

Investors await readings for August on India's services industry, a key driver of economic growth, with a Reuters poll forecasting a sixth straight month of contraction, albeit at a slower pace of decline.

HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd HDFC.NS were the top boosts to the Nifty, rising 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, while conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS capped gains, falling 0.7%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 0.5%, after data showed a sustained recovery in China's services sector, while hopes of additional U.S. stimulus helped sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

