RELI

Indian shares edge up on global cues; services survey eyed

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares ticked higher on Thursday ahead of the release of a survey on the country's dominant services industry, following gains in Asian peers driven by hopes of more U.S. stimulus and upbeat data from China.

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares ticked higher on Thursday ahead of the release of a survey on the country's dominant services industry, following gains in Asian peers driven by hopes of more U.S. stimulus and upbeat data from China.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.17% to 11,554.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 39.109.37 by 0355 GMT.

Investors await readings for August on India's services industry, a key driver of economic growth, with a Reuters poll forecasting a sixth straight month of contraction, albeit at a slower pace of decline.

HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd HDFC.NS were the top boosts to the Nifty, rising 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, while conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS capped gains, falling 0.7%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS climbed 0.5%, after data showed a sustained recovery in China's services sector, while hopes of additional U.S. stimulus helped sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More