Indian shares edge up in volatile trade, metals gain

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares edged up marginally on Tuesday in choppy trade after a weak start, trailing rest of Asia.

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up marginally on Tuesday in choppy trade after a weak start, trailing rest of Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI opened down 0.7% but recouped losses and was up 0.2% at 17,529.4 as of 0411 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.1% to 58862.95.

The Nifty metal index .NIFTYMET was up 1% while IT stocks declined with the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT down 1.3%.

Asian stocks declined after a spike in European energy prices stoked recession fears. U.S. Treasury yields topped 3% on Monday, aiding bearish sentiment.

"Early fall in other Asian indices could prompt investors to extend their profit-booking," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters