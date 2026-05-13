Indian Shares Edge Up Marginally In Volatile Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of losses.

While oil prices steadied after a three-day rally, the rupee plunged to another record low of 95.80 against the dollar in intraday trading, keeping investors on edge.

The benchmark BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before finishing little changed with a positive bias at 74,608.98.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 33.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to 23,412.60 after a highly volatile trading session.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively - outperforming their larger peers.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,410 shares rising while 1,789 shares declined and 170 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, BEL, Tata Steel and Asian Paints rallied 2-4 percent.

IT stocks extended losses, with Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys all falling over 1 percent on AI disruption concerns.

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