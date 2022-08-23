Indian shares edge lower in choppy trade, IT drags

By Tanvi Mehta

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares weakened slightly in volatile trade on Tuesday, as gains in autos and banks were offset by IT, with decline in Asian shares aiding fall.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.4% at 17,420.2 as of 0513 GMT, after having risen as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.4% to 58,525.14.

The Nifty 50 index had risen 4.6% this month until Aug. 18, after which investors began to book profits. The index shed 2.6% in the last two sessions.

"The correction was very sharp in the last few days and this isn't a trend reversal... Market is moving down," said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, adding that there was pressure on both ends with the derivative expiry on Thursday.

Sentiment was bearish, as Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session after a renewed spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession.

Higher U.S. Treasury bond yields and slump in the euro to 20-year lows further pressured markets. MKTS/GLOB

IT stocks weighed down stocks in India, with the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT falling 1.7%.

Infosys Ltd INFY.NS fell 2% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index.

A media report said the IT major had reduced average variable payout to 70% for the first quarter on margin pressure.

Nifty Energy index .NIFTYENR was down 1.2%.

Among gainers, the Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTOwas up as much as 1.5%. Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS and Ashok Leyland ASOK.NS were up 1.5% each.

