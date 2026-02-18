Indian Shares Edge Lower In Early Trade; IT Stocks Rebound After Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Thursday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 108 points at 83,626 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 23 points to 25,796.

KWIL and Indigo both fell around 2 percent while BEL, Adani Ports and Asian Paints all were down around 1 percent.

BGR Energy Systems tumbled 3.7 percent after it opted for the Rajasthan VAT Amnesty Scheme, 2022, to settle outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT) demands for earlier financial years.

IT stocks rebounded from losses in the previous session, with TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies rising over 1 percent each.

Cochin Shipyard rose half a percent on securing new shipbuilding orders worth around $360 million (around Rs. 3,267 crore) from France-based CMA CGM Group.

Bharat Forge surged 1.1 percent after it signed a pact with VVDN Technologies to explore a strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors.

B. L. Kashyap and Sons soared 4.4 percent on winning an order worth Rs. 300 crore from CRC Green.

