Indian shares edge lower as lenders drag

BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched lower in a choppy session early on Monday, weighed down by financials as investors sold off recent high-flying stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.36% to 14,939.20 by 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.33% lower at 50,722.98. Both indexes were down for a fifth straight session.

State-run banks .NIFTYPSU extended losses after snapping a five-session winning streak last week, slipping 1.7% in early trade, and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Still, the index is up 35.5% so far in February.

On the Nifty 50, lenders Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS, Axis Bank AXBK.NS and state Bank of India SBI.NS were among the top five drags, falling between 0.8% and 1.5%.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC ITC.NS slipped 2.6% and was the top drag on the Nifty FMCG index .NIFTYFMCG.

Other Asian stock markets eked out minor gains with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.2% as a rise in U.S. bond yields unsettled investors. MKTS/GLOB

