Indian Shares Edge Higher On US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets amid renewed optimism about U.S.-Iran talks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 448 points, or 0.6 percent, at 75,630 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 118 points, or half a percent, to 23,770.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were up 1-2 percent.

Eicher Motors gained 1 percent after it agreed to invest up to Rs. 750 crore to acquire a 50 percent equity stake in Volvo Financial Services.

Varun Beverages climbed 2.2 percent after extending its exclusive bottling and trademark licensing agreement with PepsiCo till April 2049.

Central Bank of India slumped more than 5 percent after the government decided to offload up to 36.21 crore shares in the bank via an Offer for Sale.

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