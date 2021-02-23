Indian shares edge higher; Reliance top boost

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as global risk appetite was boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's assurance to keep interest rates low, with state-run firms and index heavyweight Reliance Industries leading the charge.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.43% at 14,768.80 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.33% to 49,935.18.

Broader Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS inching up 0.3% after the Fed promised that the U.S. central bank intended to keep monetary policy loose for a long time. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, Reliance Industries RELI.NS was the top boost to the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.1%. Shares of Coal India COAL.NS were the top percentage gainer, climbing 3.2%.

The Nifty PSE index .NIFTYPSE, which tracks state-owned firms, advanced the most among Nifty sub-indexes, rising 1.3%. The index rose 6.2% last week.

Lender Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS and software services giant Infosys INFY.NS were the top drags on the Nifty 50, falling about 0.5% each.

Shares of UPL UPLL.NS fell 3.4% and were the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50. The agrochemical maker said on Tuesday a fire at its plant in the western state of Gujarat killed two and injured 26.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

