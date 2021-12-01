Indian shares edge higher on auto, pharma boost; Omicron woes cap gains

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, as gains in autos, pharma and energy were capped by fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant after the United States became the latest country to report a case.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.35% at 17,227.50 by 0358 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.31% to 57,864.75.

Shares of auto makers rose, led by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS, up 2.7%, after the company posted a 7% jump year-on-year in passenger vehicle sales in November on Wednesday.

The Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO was up about 0.76% in early trade

The Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM and the Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR were top performers in early trade, up about 0.8% each.

Shares of direct to home service provider Dish TV India Ltd DSTV.NS was up 4.8%, after a media report that telecom operator Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS was in early talks to acquire a majority stake in the company. Airtel stock fell about 0.12%.

Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about Omicron capped gains regionally. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

