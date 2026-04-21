Indian Shares Edge Higher On Hopes For US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher in early trade on Tuesday amid renewed hopes for U.S.-Iran peace talks this week.

With ceasefire expiring in hours, a senior Iranian official reportedly said the country would attend peace talks with the United States in Pakistan.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 510 points, or 0.7 percent, at 79,030 after ending on a flat note on Monday due to Strait of Hormuz tensions. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 134 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,503.

Among the top gainers, ICICI Bank, IndiGo, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Eternal, Axis Bank and Asian Paints climbed 1-2 percent.

HCL Tech rose about half a percent, Nestle India added 1.5 percent and Tata Elxsi gained 1 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

PNB Housing Finance soared 9 percent on reporting a 19 percent increase in its fourth-quarter profit.

AU Small Finance Bank rallied 3.7 percent on fund raising reports.

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.2 percent on bagging on order from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for a cloud services project.

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