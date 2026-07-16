Markets

Indian Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade; IT Stocks Shine

July 16, 2026 — 12:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets amid unease in West Asia.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 178 points, or 0.2 percent, at 77,363 in early trade while the NSE Nifty index edged up by 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,130.

IT stocks were broadly higher, with TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies rising 1-2 percent.

Latent View Analytics gained 1 percent after appointing Sonal Ramrakhiani as its Chief Executive Officer to drive global AI growth.

Archean Chemical Industries jumped 4 percent after it disclosed a major milestone in its strategic green-technology expansion.

India Pesticides soared 4.4 percent after it received Technical Equivalence approval in the European Union for one of its key fungicide products.

Tata Capital fell about 1 percent after completing a USD 400 million bond issuance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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