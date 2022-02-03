Markets

Indian shares edge higher as metal stocks climb

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Indian shares inched higher on Friday and were headed for their best week since early September, supported by gains in metal stocks, with earnings reports from blue-chip companies Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories in focus.

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Friday and were headed for their best week since early September, supported by gains in metal stocks, with earnings reports from blue-chip companies Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.1% at 17,577.2, as of 0409 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.04% to 58,812.8. The indexes are set for weekly gains of around 2.7% each.

Steel major Tata Steel TISC.NS climbed 2.5% ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET rose as much as 1.9%.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, lost 1.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular