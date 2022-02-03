Indian shares edge higher as metal stocks climb

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Friday and were headed for their best week since early September, supported by gains in metal stocks, with earnings reports from blue-chip companies Tata Steel and Divi's Laboratories in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.1% at 17,577.2, as of 0409 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.04% to 58,812.8. The indexes are set for weekly gains of around 2.7% each.

Steel major Tata Steel TISC.NS climbed 2.5% ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET rose as much as 1.9%.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, lost 1.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

