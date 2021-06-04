Indian shares edge higher after central bank holds rates steady

By 0457 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN were up 0.25% each at 15,729.15 and 52,363.14, respectively, by 0457 GMT.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held the repo rate INREPO=ECI — its key lending rate — at a record low of 4% on Friday, while the reverse repo rate INRREP=ECI — the borrowing rate — was unchanged at 3.35%.

In a Reuters poll, all 51 surveyed economists had expected the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) to hold rates.

The country's benchmark 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR was mostly flat after the decision.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have risen over 5% each since the central bank's last meeting in April, boosted by robust corporate results and a fall in daily COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Uttaresh.V)

