Indian shares drop as demand worries drag metal stocks

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares began the week on a tepid note on Monday, dragged by metal stocks due to demand worries and weaker sentiment in global markets.

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares began the week on a tepid note on Monday, dragged by metal stocks due to demand worries and weaker sentiment in global markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.3% at 15,704, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was unchanged at 52,930.86. The indexes rose about 0.3% each last week.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET fell 1.2% as iron ore and steel prices tumbled on fears of a slump in demand for commodities. MET/L

The government's move to introduce export duties for gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to help maintain domestic supplies, and impose a windfall tax on oil producers on Friday also had an overhang on Indian markets.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets started cautiously on Monday as a run of soft U.S. data suggested downside risks for this week's June payrolls report, while the hubbub over possible recession was still driving a relief rally in government bonds. MKTS/GLOB

Markets in the United States are closed for a holiday on Monday.

Among individual shares, supermarket chain operator Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS rose 4.2% after the company reported strong sales for the first quarter on Saturday. ​

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((sethuraman.nr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More