Indian shares dip on lingering U.S. inflation worries, auto sales data eyed

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Financials dragged Indian benchmark stock indexes lower on Wednesday, as broader Asian markets extended a sell-off fuelled by concerns that a potential pickup in U.S. inflation could lead to interest rate hikes sooner than expected.

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Financials dragged Indian benchmark stock indexes lower on Wednesday, as broader Asian markets extended a sell-off fuelled by concerns that a potential pickup in U.S. inflation could lead to interest rate hikes sooner than expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.45% to 14,784.55 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped 0.56% to 48,885.91.

Speculation that surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the United States could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally sent Asian shares to one-month lows. MKTS/GLOB

In India, although the central bank is seen maintaining status quo on interest rates as data expected later in the day is likely to show retail inflation eased to a three-month low in April, investors are concerned about potential outflows of foreign funds.

The Nifty Financial Services index .NIFTYFIN slid 1%, with top non-bank lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS dropping 2.3%. The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT slipped 0.6%.

Investors are also awaiting April auto sales data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO was largely flat.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More