Indian shares climb for third day as metals gain

Contributors
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, as metals stocks led a broad-based advance, while a dovish outlook from the U.S. central bank kept investor sentiment upbeat globally.

BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, as metals stocks led a broad-based advance, while a dovish outlook from the U.S. central bank kept investor sentiment upbeat globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.38% to 14,875.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.45% at 49,885.26 by 0354 GMT.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET climbed 1.66%, the most among 14 sectoral indexes, which were all also higher.

Hindalco HALC.NS and Tata Steel TISC.NS were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 2% each amid steel prices in China hitting a record.

Other Asian share markets were largely flat but S&P 500 futures ESc1 climbed 0.3% to a new peak after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed members were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters