Indian shares climb for third day as metals gain

BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were set to gain for a third straight session on Thursday, as metals stocks led a broad-based advance, while a dovish outlook from the U.S. central bank kept investor sentiment upbeat globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.38% to 14,875.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.45% at 49,885.26 by 0354 GMT.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET climbed 1.66%, the most among 14 sectoral indexes, which were all also higher.

Hindalco HALC.NS and Tata Steel TISC.NS were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 2% each amid steel prices in China hitting a record.

Other Asian share markets were largely flat but S&P 500 futures ESc1 climbed 0.3% to a new peak after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed members were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

