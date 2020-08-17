Indian shares cheer PM Modi's promise on COVID-19 vaccines

By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance on mass production of COVID-19 vaccines and more infrastructure spending by the government boosted sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.42% at 11,219.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.27% at 37,960.61.

"Along with mass-production, the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready," Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

He reiterated plans to improve the country's infrastructure by spending more than 110 trillion ($1.47 trillion) rupees on around 7000 projects.

In Mumbai trading, all major sectoral indexes were trading higher.

The Nifty Infrastructure Index .NIFTYINFR advanced 0.57% in early trade, led by a 2.1% rise in conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd LART.NS.

Only five stocks on the Nifty 50 index were in the red early on Monday. Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS and Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS slipped 2.5% and 1.2%, respectively, and were the top losers on the index.

Meanwhile, India continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases, with the tally reaching 2.65 million and deaths crossing 50,000, as of Monday.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.