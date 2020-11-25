Indian shares bounce as auto, drug stocks gain

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

BENGALURU, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday after a sharp drop in the last session, as drug and automotive stocks advanced against a backdrop of improving economic outlook for the year ahead.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.32% at 12,899.50 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.33% higher at 43,973.27. Both indexes had hit record highs on Wednesday before settling more than 1.5% lower.

Construction group Larsen & Toubro LART.NS and automaker Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. The Nifty pharmaceuticals index .NIPHARM climbed 1% and was among the top sectoral gainers.

India's economy is expected to recover early next year from recession, but at a modest pace, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who said their upgraded growth predictions were based on the progress of COVID-19 vaccines.

Other Asian stock markets were also trading higher on vaccine optimism and prospects of more economic stimulus under the incoming Biden administration in the United States. MKTS/GLOB

