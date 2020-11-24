ICBK

Indian shares at record high on boost from banking stocks

Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

Indian shares hit another record high on Wednesday led by a jump in banking stocks, as investor sentiment remained upbeat globally on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's White House transition and the prospect of imminent COVID-19 vaccines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.59% at 13132.15 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.56% higher at 44,771.29. Both indexes hit record highs.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty PSU banking index .NIFTYPSU that tracks India's state-owned lenders advanced 3.2%. State Bank of India SBI.NS rose 2%, while Bank of Baroda BOB.NS jumped 5%.

