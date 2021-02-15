Indian shares at record high as financials gain

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit a record high on Tuesday, powered by gains in financial stocks as optimism about a swift global economic recovery boosted investor sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.69% at 15,420.45 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.61% higher at 52,473.10. Both indexes hit record highs.

Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

Separately, the Nifty PSU bank index .NIFTYPSU that tracks state-run lenders jumped 2.82% after Reuters reported that the government had shortlisted four banks for potential privatisation.

Adding to optimism about a revival in growth was a S&P report that said India's economy was on track for a recovery in 2021/22.

Other Asian stock markets were also trading higher, putting world equities on course to extend their bull run for a 12th consecutive session. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

