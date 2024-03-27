Indian rupee weakens past 83.43/USD to hit record low

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee dropped to a record low on Wednesday, pressured by strong dollar demand from importers and local oil companies, while likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India prevented further losses in the local unit, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN fell to an intra-day low of 83.45, marking the currency's weakest level on record. It was last quoted at 83.3750 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1% on the day.

Aggressive bids from local oil companies and importers pushed the rupee lower in the closing minutes of the session on Wednesday, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8769636545;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.