Indian rupee treads water slightly above record low

MUMBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee treaded water in morning trade on Wednesday as gains in the domestic share market and slight falls in global crude oil prices failed to wipe out concerns around a global dollar shortage.

The U.S. dollar retreated on Wednesday as the euro extended its overnight bounce on relief Europe might be able to avoid the worst fears concerning energy shortages, and on the chance the European Central Bank may deliver a more aggressive rate hike.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.9450 per dollar little changed from its close of 79.94 on Tuesday when it had hit a record low of 80.0650.

Asian currencies were trading mixed against the dollar while Indian share markets were up 1.2%. EMRG/FRX.BO

Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens. O/R

