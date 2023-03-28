Indian rupee to inch towards 80/USD next fiscal on narrowing CAD-analysts

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee could strengthen to around 80 levels against the dollar during the next fiscal year, largely on an improvement in the country's current account deficit (CAD), some foreign bank analysts said on Tuesday.

Barclays projects the rupee to hit 80 per dollar by the end of the next fiscal year in March 2024, while BofA Securities expects the local unit to strengthen slightly more to 79.5 by then.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 82.21 to the dollar at 0930 GMT. Appreciating to the 80 levels would imply an advance of 2.7%, a contrast to the near 8% depreciation likely this fiscal year.

India's CAD forecasts for the next fiscal year have been slashed on the back of lower commodity prices and the consistent positive trend in the services trade balance. Barclays recently lowered its CAD projection for FY24 to 1.8% from 2.3%.

The relative improvement in India's current account balance is reducing the rupee's dependence on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) dollar sales and capital flows, Ashish Agrawal, FX & EM macro strategist at Barclays, wrote in a quarterly forecast note.

Agarwal reckons domestic drivers will exert a larger influence on the rupee's direction.

Citi too cut its CAD forecast for the next fiscal year, to 1.4% of GDP from 2.2%.

"The remarkable CAD improvement has not been fully grasped by markets and hence could be a factor changing the macro backdrop for the rupee in FY24," said Citi in a recent note.

To put the projections in perspective, India's CAD in the July-September quarter reached a nine-year high of 4.4% of GDP.

Rupee's valuations were an added factor for its optimistic outlook, analysts said.

The rupee's REER or real effective exchange rate, measured against a basket of currencies, is near four-year lows, Barclays' Agarwal pointed out.

"This could prompt more passive accumulation of dollars by the RBI," he said.

India monthly services trade surplus on the rise

