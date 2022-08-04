Indian rupee strengthens ahead of RBI decision

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee firmed ahead of a central bank monetary policy decision on Friday, supported by overnight weakness in oil prices and the dollar.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.15 per dollar in early morning, compared to its previous close of 79.4650.

Markets are keenly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision at the end of a three-day meeting, where it's widely expected to increase its key interest rate from anywhere between 25 basis points and 50 basis points.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

