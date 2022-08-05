Indian rupee strengthens after RBI rate hike

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the country's key policy repo rate by 50 basis points.

The partially convertible rupee INR=D3 was trading at 78.99 per dollar, compared to 79.16 prior to the policy decision. The local unit had closed at 79.4650 in the previous session.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/Twitter: @anushkat96))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.