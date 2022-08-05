Indian rupee strengthens after RBI rate hike

The Indian rupee extended gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the country's key policy repo rate by 50 basis points.

The partially convertible rupee INR=D3 was trading at 78.99 per dollar, compared to 79.16 prior to the policy decision. The local unit had closed at 79.4650 in the previous session.

