Indian rupee steady as dollar decline tapers

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee traded in a narrow band against the U.S. currency on Friday amid a pause in the dollar's decline and importers looking to cover their near-term exposure.

The rupee INR=D3 was trading at 79.6650 per U.S. dollar by 0504 GMT, compared with 79.63 in the previous session. The local currency opened at 79.67 and has traded in a less than ten paise range so far.

"It is shaping up to be a very quiet session. We are more or less in the middle of 79-80 band that markets expect in the near-term," a trader at a state-run bank said. "The order flow with us is more loaded in favour of buying the pair (USD/INR) on dips. Risks are higher for a move above 80 than to 79."

The dollar index =USD inched higher on Friday after falling for four straight sessions. A revival in risk appetite has pulled the safe-haven dollar down from a multi-year high of 109.29 hit on Jul. 14 to near 105 now.

The dollar, going ahead, may receive support from recent comments of Federal Reserve officials that seem to suggest that the central bank will continue its hawkish stance despite the relief on inflation front.

An uptick in dollar could push the rupee back to its record low of 80.0650 reached on July 19.

USD/INR futures were little changed as were forward premiums, ahead of the domestic retail inflation report.

Indian shares .BSESN higher, and oil prices LCOc1 slipped to $99.18 after briefly climbing above $100 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

