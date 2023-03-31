Indian rupee snaps five quarters-long losing streak on muted dollar

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Friday ended a losing streak of five quarters against the U.S. currency, helped by a subdued dollar and easing oil prices.

The rupee INR=IN finished at 82.1650 per dollar on Friday, 0.67% higher in the final quarter of fiscal year 2023. It moved in a 80.88-82.95 range over the last three months to March.

The dollar index =USD was headed for a quarterly drop of 1% as the Federal Reserve's terminal rate went through multiple revisions due to persistently strong economic data and fears of a U.S. banking crisis.

Oil prices fell over the period, on concerns over a slowdown in global growth, with Brent crude futures LCOc1 down more than 8%.

Lower commodity prices have improved India's trade deficit over the past two months, helping its current account deficit outlook, which analysts at foreign banks said make the fiscal 2024 macro backdrop for the rupee supportive.

The currency would gradually head towards 80 per dollar, they said. However, market participants agree that would require the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) loosening its rein on the rupee.

"Now we'll move into a new financial year and the balance sheet considerations, if at all, that the RBI may have had in terms of USD/INR levels will not be as pressing," said Nitin Agarwal, India head of trading at ANZ.

The RBI allowing more flexibility in the currency will bring a "degree of freedom" for spot traders and make some rupee appreciation in the coming quarter maybe possible, he added.

On the monetary policy front, as traders price in a Fed pause and subsequent rate cuts, the RBI is seen hiking rates once more at its meeting next week, before holding them steady for the rest of the year.

"A further rate hike in the upcoming meeting would be supportive of the rupee", wrote Bank of America Securities analysts in a note earlier this week.

"India may begin to get more debt inflows for carry exposure and via corporate debt fund raising."

INR snaps five-quarter losing streak; gains 0.67% in March-qtr INR snaps five-quarter losing streak; gains 0.67% in March-qtrhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3G71P9r

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((anushka.trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: anushka.trivedi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.