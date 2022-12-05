Indian rupee slips to 81.75 on stop losses, possible dollar outflows

December 05, 2022 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee extended losses against the U.S. currency on Monday on likely stop losses and dollar outflows, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN was down 0.5% to the dollar at 81.7500, a rank underperformer among Asian peers. The offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.9%, leading Asian currencies higher.

The inability of the pair (USD/INR) to move below 81 last week in the face of positive news is probably leading to interbank reconsidering short rupee positions, a trader said.

There is talk of an MSCI rebalancing-related dollar outflow but we have doubts on how likely that is, another trader said.

