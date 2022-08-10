Indian rupee seen sharply higher on bets Fed may slow rate hikes

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher against the dollar on Thursday after softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data raised bets of less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The rupee INR=IN is seen at around 79.05-79.10 per U.S. dollar in initial trades, up from 79.52 in the previous session.

The dollar tumbled against its major peers on Wednesday after U.S. headline and core inflation rates rose less than expected last month. FRX/

Expectations that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points dropped to near 40% from 70% prior to the data, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Treasury yields declined on Wednesday and the S&P 500 Index reached its highest since May. The USD/INR non-deliverable forwards tumbled.

"Finally we have data that supports the peak U.S. inflation narrative, offering relief to the rupee and other emerging market currencies," a trader at a foreign bank said.

"The question now will be how much of the relief on inflation has already been priced in. For now at least, the rupee is unlikely to revisit the 80 levels."

The slowdown in the U.S. annual inflation rate should help the recent revival in foreign equity inflows, helping the rupee. Locally, market participants will now focus on India's retail inflation data due on Friday.

While slowing U.S. inflation could offer some leeway on coming rate hikes, Fed policymakers indicated that additional work was needed to fully contain inflation..

The South Korean won lead Asian currencies higher on Thursday, while equity gauges advanced up to 1.5%.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 79.38; onshore one-month forward premium at 20.02 paise

** USD/INR NSE August futures closed on Wednesday at 79.63

** USD/INR forward premium INR1FC= as of Aug. 10 for end current month is 11.0 paise

** Dollar index =USD at 105.39 after plunging more than 1% on Wednesday

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.1% at $97.3 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 2.79%.

** SGX Nifty SINc1 nearest-month futures up 1.3% at 17,768

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $197.7 mln worth of Indian shares on Aug. 8 and 9

** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $13.8 mln worth of Indian bonds on Aug. 8

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

