Indian rupee posts first quarterly fall in four as dollar rallies

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee posted its first quarterly fall in four on the last day of the 2020/21 fiscal year as a broad rally in the dollar finally rubbed off on the local unit.

The rupee still managed to gain 0.5% against the dollar in March compared to massive falls in other emerging market currencies.

The partially convertible rupee INR=IN ended the fiscal year at 73.1050 per dollar versus its previous close of 73.38. It touched 73.5950 in early trade, its weakest since March 1.

The rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar in the quarter compared to a gain of 1% in the December quarter and its first fall since the March quarter last year.

"Just as INR's artificial relative uptick in mid-March was transient, we think the sharp relative depreciation is more a reflection of reversal of those transient factors than anything structural at play," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

The dollar hit a fresh one-year high versus the yen and multi-month peaks with other rivals on Wednesday as investors bet that massive fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global pandemic recovery. FRX/

"In all likelihood, INR will start following suit of its EM peers by early April," Arora added.

Traders said dollar selling by corporates and foreign portfolio inflows at year-end following a long weekend also helped the rupee recover from its session lows.

The broader NSE share index .NSEI, however, fell 1.04% while the BSE index .BSESN ended 1.25% lower.

Investors were bearish on all Asian currencies for the first time in a year, a recent Reuters poll showed, as U.S. economic outperformance and new virus lockdowns elsewhere muddy the outlook for risk assets.

