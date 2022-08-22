Indian rupee opens slightly higher; US yields, equity flows eyed

Nimesh Vora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher to the dollar on Tuesday despite rising Treasury yields and weak risk appetite.

The rupee INR=D3 was trading at 79.8450 per dollar by 0335 GMT, compared with 79.8675 in the previous session.

**10-year Treasury yield on Monday climbed to 3.04%, highest in a month. Yield now up almost 35 basis points from lows reached after U.S. inflation data.

**Odds of 75 basis points rate hike by U.S. Federal Reserve reach 55%.

**Impact on economic growth from policy tightening by central banks sap risk appetite.

**Asian shares fall after U.S. equities on Monday suffered worst decline in two months.

**Indian shares down 2.5% over last two sessions.

**Foreign investors net sellers of Indian equities on Monday, according to preliminary BSE data.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

