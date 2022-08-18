Indian rupee opens lower tracking fall in Asian peers; RBI eyed

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee opened lower versus the U.S. currency on Friday as Asian currencies fell on concerns that the Federal Reserve could continue to hike rates aggressively.

The rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.7675 per U.S. dollar by 0332 GMT, down from 79.6725 in the previous session

**Offshore Chinese yuan CNH= falls to lowest in three months against dollar.

**Dollar index on Friday rose to 107.72, highest since July 18.

**Unexpected dip in U.S. initial jobless claims signal healthy labour market, providing Fed room to maintain aggressive pace of rate hikes.

**St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September.

**Rupee's path to below 80 "looks highly likely", unless RBI once again steps in and sells dollars, a trader at private sector bank said.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.